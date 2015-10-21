U.S. oil stockpiles jump for second week as imports climb

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks leapt for a second week as rising imports more than offset a small increase in crude runs, while gasoline and distillate inventories both fell more than expected, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 8 million barrels in the last week, more than double analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.9 million barrels. Stockpiles rose by more than 7.5 million barrels last week and have now gained more than 22 million barrels in four weeks. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub dipped by 78,000 barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 156,000 barrels per day.

Refinery crude runs rose by 78,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed, the first increase in five weeks as plants ramped up following maintenance. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.4 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 858,000 barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff)