July 30, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude inventories fell more than forecast - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell more than forecast last week, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories rose less than expected, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 1.5 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 924,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 47,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 365,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 789,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 315,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)

