U.S. crude oil stocks fall, Cushing crude inches up-EIA
August 6, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude oil stocks fall, Cushing crude inches up-EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell last week as imports dipped, while lower refinery output contributed to a sharp drop in gasoline and distillate inventories, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 1.7 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 83,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 158,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 300,000 barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 878,000 barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 181,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff)

