FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stocks fall as imports dip; steep gasoline drawdown -EIA
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stocks fall as imports dip; steep gasoline drawdown -EIA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst reaction, oil prices)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell last week as imports dipped, while lower refinery output contributed to a surprise sharp drop in gasoline and distillate inventories, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell 1.8 million barrels in the week to Aug. 1, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 1.7 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose 83,000 barrels and U.S. crude imports fell 181,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

Gasoline stocks fell 4.4 million barrels, confounding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 300,000-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 1.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 900,000-barrel increase.

Refinery crude runs fell 158,000 bpd or 1.1 percentage points to 92.4 percent of total capacity.

“The drawdowns in gasoline and distillate fuels are impressive and the further drawdown in crude oil inventories should combine to support the complex,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Oil prices briefly extended after the data, with U.S. crude climbing above $98 a barrel and Brent reaching an intraday high of $105.44 a barrel before retreating.

By 10:54 a.m. (1454 GMT), U.S. crude was up 50 cents at $97.88 and Brent up 65 cents at $105.26. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff, Robert Gibbons, Anna Sussman, Lorenzo Ligato and Edward McAllister; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.