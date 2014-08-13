FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. crude oil stocks up as products fall -EIA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, analyst comment, paragraphs 3-7)

By Anna Louie Sussman

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 418,000 barrels, EIA data showed.

A 115,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Coffeyville, Texas, shut down at the end of July following a fire, and could remain shut for four weeks.

Crude oil inventories rose by 1.95 million barrels in PADD 3, the region home to nearly half of U.S. refining capacity.

“The Cushing build was in line with expectations, so the impact from the refinery was well played,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

“When you get a build in PADD 3, it does reflect a softening in demand.”

Refinery crude runs fell by 179,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 214,000-barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 283,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
