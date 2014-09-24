FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. crude oil inventories fall as imports drop - EIA
September 24, 2014

UPDATE 1-U.S. crude oil inventories fall as imports drop - EIA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds detail throughout, analyst quote)

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week as imports dropped to their lowest level in four months, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell 4.3 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 19, confounding analysts’ expectations for an increase of 386,000 barrels.

Crude imports fell 1.2 million barrels per day to 6.5 million bpd, the lowest level since the week ending May 16, according to EIA data.

“The inventory report is mildly supportive given the large crude oil inventory drawdown and the sizeable decline in crude oil imports, below 7 million barrels per day,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

“The rise in crude oil inventories at the Cushing delivery point also blunts some of the effect of the headline grabbing total U.S. crude oil inventory drawdown,” he added.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose 191,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs slipped 90,000 bpd, while refinery utilization inched up 0.4 percentage point to 93.4 percent of total capacity, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell 414,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 100,000-barrel build.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 823,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 593,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. oil futures pared losses after the report and were trading down 21 cents at $91.35 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Edward McAllister, Catherine Ngai, Robert Gibbons and Anna Sussman; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
