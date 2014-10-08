FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude stocks rise as refineries cut output - EIA
#Market News
October 8, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude stocks rise as refineries cut output - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 5 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 1.5 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.58 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 135,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.0 million barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 439,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 428,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)

