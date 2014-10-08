UPDATE 1-U.S. crude inventories rise on higher imports, lower refinery runs -EIA

(Updates with analyst comment)

By Anna Louie Sussman

Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories soared far more than expected last week on higher imports and as refineries cut output, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose on soft demand, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 5 million barrels in the week to Oct. 3, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for an increase of 1.5 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose by 428,000 barrels per day as the spread between Brent and U.S. crude futures CL-LCO1=R narrowed to between $3 to $4 per barrel, reopening arbitrage opportunities for foreign crude imports.

Canadian crude oil exports to the United States hit a record high of 3.25 million bpd in the week ended Oct. 3, the EIA data showed.

It was the first time that Canada’s crude oil exports topped 3 million bpd.

Refinery crude runs fell 135,000 bpd and refinery utilization fell 0.5 percentage point to 89.3 percent of total capacity, EIA data showed.

Seasonal refinery work in the Midwest region, including at BP PLC’s 413,500-bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery, helped cause the 3-million barrel rise in crude stocks in the region, the largest build nationwide.

Crude stocks rose 1.5 million barrels last week in the West Coast region, accounting for another large chunk of the nationwide rise in stockpiles, the EIA data showed.

“The refinery work, especially at BP’s Whiting, would be a factor in the big build in the Midwest,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

“And with imports from other countries hitting the Gulf and East Coast regions it would mean they might take less running south or east from the Midwest,” Flynn added.

Gasoline stocks rose 1.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 1.0-million barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 439,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1-million barrel decline, the EIA data showed.

The four-week average for gasoline demand fell by 1.3 percent year-over-year.

“Gasoline demand is not growing; it continues to be unimpressive,” said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jeffries Bache in New York.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures fell 1.58 million barrels, EIA said.

U.S. crude futures extended losses after the data to more than $2 but by 12:05 p.m. (1605 GMT), they had pared those losses and were trading $1.24 lower on the day at $87.61 a barrel. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Anna Louie Sussman and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)