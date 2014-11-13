FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude stocks fall as refineries hike output - EIA
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude stocks fall as refineries hike output - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. crude stocks fell more than expectedlast week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 750,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.704 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 267,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.7 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 517,000 barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 202,000 barrels per day. (Jessica Resnick-Ault)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.