U.S. crude inventories increase even as refinery output rises - EIA
November 19, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude inventories increase even as refinery output rises - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. crude stocks rose last week even as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.6 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 780,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 718,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 161,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.1 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 600,000-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.9-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 761,000 barrels per day. (Jessica Resnick-Ault)

