U.S. crude oil stocks drop as refiners rev up-EIA

U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline and distillate inventories both rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 1.3 million barrels. U.S. oil futures marginally pared earlier gains after the data.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 694,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 399,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates jumped by 1.9 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.0 million barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 180,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 170,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by New York Energy Bureau)