FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude oil stockpiles shoot up as Cushing sets record - EIA
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. crude oil stockpiles shoot up as Cushing sets record - EIA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose nearly three times as much as expected last week, as storage at the Cushing, Oklahoma oil hub reached a new record, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 9.6 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.8 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.865 million barrels, EIA said. The increase brings Cushing to an all-time record since the EIA began tracking the hub.

Refinery crude runs rose by 136,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.3 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 883,000 barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 380,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 703,000 barrels per day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.