FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. oil stockpile show smallest rise this year - EIA
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. oil stockpile show smallest rise this year - EIA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected last week as imports fell, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels in the last week, the smallest build reported since the week ended Jan. 2, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 4.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.287 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 283,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 2.2 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 200,000 barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.0 million barrels, versus expectations for a 886,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.069 million barrels per day. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.