May 7, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 4 years

Southern Natural Gas completes work on Miss. compressor station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Southern Natural Gas Co said in a website posting that expansion-related work at the Enterprise natural gas compressor station in Mississippi was completed and the station returned to service on Monday.

The station is slated to undergo its next planned outage in mid-July.

The 7,600-mile Southern Natural Gas system extends from supply basins in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico to markets across the South, including Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama. The system also connects to Southern LNG’s Elba Island LNG terminal near Savannah, Georgia.

The company is wholly owned by El Paso Pipeline Partners LP , according to its website.

