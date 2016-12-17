(Adds details, background)
DUBAI Dec 17 BP became the second
Western oil major to renew a 40-year onshore concession in Abu
Dhabi on Saturday after almost two years of negotiations to
improve terms to help operate the United Arab Emirates' biggest
oilfields.
The British oil company signed an agreement with state-run
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) giving it a 10 percent
stake in the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations
(ADCO), which operates the concession.
"BP becomes a 10 percent shareholder in ADCO," ADNOC said in
a statement. "The agreement includes BP becoming asset leader
for the Bab asset group within the concession."
The ADCO concession, including the Bab, Bu Hasa, Shah and
Asab fields, has total resources of between 20-30 billion
barrels of oil equivalent over the term of the concession. The
fields produce 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) and are
expected to reach 1.8 million bpd from 2017.
Total was the first oil major to renew the
concession, securing a 10 percent stake in January last year and
putting its peers under pressure to improve terms after ADNOC
said the French company made the best offer.
Asian and other Western oil firms also bid for stakes after
a deal with major oil companies in the concession first granted
in the 1970s expired in January 2014.
Total and BP had both held 9.5 percent equity stakes in the
ADCO concession since the 1970s. Shell and Exxon
were also partners in the old concession.
Since then other Asian energy companies were granted smaller
stakes. INPEX Corporation of Japan, and GS Energy of
South Korea received 5 percent and 3 percent stakes
respectively.
ADNOC said it "continues to look for partners to take up the
remaining 12 percent stake of the 40 percent earmarked for
foreign partners."
As part of the deal, BP said it would issue 392,920,353 of
new ordinary shares to be held on behalf of Abu Dhabi's
government at a price of 4.47 pounds ($5.58) per ordinary share.
This represents approximately 2 percent of BP's issued share
capital, excluding treasury shares.
($1 = 0.8004 pounds)
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by
Sami Aboudi; Editing by Jason Neely and Helen Popper)