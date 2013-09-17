FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Encana says 99 wells shut due to Colorado floods back in service
September 17, 2013 / 5:22 PM / 4 years ago

Encana says 99 wells shut due to Colorado floods back in service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canadian energy producer Encana Corp on Tuesday said 99 well shut due to flooding in Colorado had returned to service, but nearly 300 remained shut in.

The company, which operates more than 1,200 wells in the Denver-Julesburg basin in Colorado, had begun inspections and was working with maintenance and production teams to repair and mitigate effects from the storm, a spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

“We still have not found any spills of any reportable quantity, but cannot not rule out future discoveries until we get to everything,” said spokesman Doug Hock.

