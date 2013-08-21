FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enterprise's Meeker, Colorado, gas plant's unit 1 seen back up Friday
August 21, 2013 / 7:40 PM / in 4 years

Enterprise's Meeker, Colorado, gas plant's unit 1 seen back up Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP on Wednesday said unit 1 at the Meeker natural gas processing plant in Colorado would return to normal operations on Friday following a force majeure outage that began in late June.

The company said in a prior website posting that the unit was shut due to an inlet relief valve failure and subsequent collapse of a vent stack, causing damage to the unit.

The plant is 100 percent owned by Enterprise and has a total gas processing capacity of 1.70 billion cubic feet per day, according to the company’s website.

