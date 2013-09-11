FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EOG Resources expects to increase its natgas production -CEO
September 11, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 4 years

EOG Resources expects to increase its natgas production -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Oil producer EOG Resources Inc will increase its natural gas production from 2014 and beyond after having sold off some gas properties, Chief Executive William Thomas told the Barclays Capital CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on Wednesday.

The company, once predominantly a natural gas producer, has shifted to being a large oil producer in the last three years.

“We’re focused on oil,” Thomas told investors and analysts in a webcast. But the company has “dry gas in inventory” and when gas prices turn around, “we’ll drill dry gas.”

