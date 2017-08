A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected several challenges to federal regulations of boilers and solid waste incinerators brought by industrial and environmental groups.

The court vacated one Environmental Protect Agency rule covering major-source boilers where it found that the agency should have included better-performing facilities that could improve the average pertaining to the minimum requirements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aWeSL0