Japan May ethylene output down 11 pct yr/yr
June 18, 2012 / 2:06 AM / in 5 years

Japan May ethylene output down 11 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japanese ethylene production fell
11.0 percent in May from the same month a year earlier to
492,200 tonnes, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry showed on Monday.
    Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for
petrochemicals that are processed into products such as
plastics.
    Following is a table of naphtha output volume in thousand
tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and
the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according
to the data.

                       Name  May-12  Apr-12  May-11
  Ethylene output (1,000 T)   492.2   464.2   553.1
                      M/M %     6.0     n/a     n/a
                    Yr/Yr %   -11.0     n/a     n/a
            Plant shutdowns       2       2       3
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)

