FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan June ethylene output down 12.1 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 9, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Japan June ethylene output down 12.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japanese ethylene production fell
12.1 percent in June from the same month a year earlier to
460,800 tonnes, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry showed on Monday. 
    Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for
petrochemicals that are processed into products such as
plastics.
    Following is a table of naphtha output volume in thousand
tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and
the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according
to the data.
    
                       Name  Jun-12  May-12  Jun-11
  Ethylene output (1,000 T)   460.8   492.3   524.4
                      M/M %    -6.4     n/a     n/a
                    Yr/Yr %   -12.1     n/a     n/a
            Plant shutdowns       2       2       2
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.