FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soyo LNG tanker to arrive in Belgium on Aug. 16
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 13, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Soyo LNG tanker to arrive in Belgium on Aug. 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Soyo liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is to arrive at Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal around August 16, according to AIS live ship-tracking data on Reuters.

The 160,000 cubic metres capacity vessel is currently off the coast of southern Portugal and its last port of call was Greece’s Revithoussa, where the ship delivered a cargo of Norwegian LNG.

Traders said that it is possible that the Soyo will load LNG in Belgium rather than deliver. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.