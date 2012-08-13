Soyo LNG tanker to arrive in Belgium on Aug. 16

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Soyo liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is to arrive at Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal around August 16, according to AIS live ship-tracking data on Reuters.

The 160,000 cubic metres capacity vessel is currently off the coast of southern Portugal and its last port of call was Greece’s Revithoussa, where the ship delivered a cargo of Norwegian LNG.

Traders said that it is possible that the Soyo will load LNG in Belgium rather than deliver. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)