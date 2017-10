LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Maersk Qata liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is expected to arrive at Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal from Qatar on August 31, according to AIS Live ship-tracking data on Reuters.

The 145,000 cubic metres capacity vessel is currently off the coast of Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)