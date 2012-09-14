FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK-Belgium gas pipe maintenance planned June 2013
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 14, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

UK-Belgium gas pipe maintenance planned June 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The operator of the gas pipeline connecting Britain and Belgium said on Friday it was proposing to carry out next year’s annual maintenance from June 12-27.

“The proposal is to commence 06:00 (local time) 12 June 2013 for a period of 15 days, resuming flow 06:00 (local time) 27 June 2013,” Interconnector UK said in a statement.

“Connected transporters and shippers are being consulted on the proposed timing... The closing date for any comments is 3 October 2012,” the statement added.

Following this consultation period the maintenance dates will be confirmed and published on October 8.

The bi-directional gas pipeline is capable of transporting around 810 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per day from Zeebrugge (Belgium) to Bacton (UK) and 630 GWh/d in the opposite direction. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
