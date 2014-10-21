FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's EEX to take majority stake in Powernext
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's EEX to take majority stake in Powernext

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s European Energy Exchange (EEX), continental Europe’s biggest power bourse, will take a majority stake in French rival Powernext from Jan 1, both firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The deal, realised through an exchange of shares, will leave EEX Group with a 55.8 percent stake in Powernext. The French exchange will become part of the EEX.

Powernext CEO Jean-Francois Conil-Lacoste will join the board of EEX Group as Executive Director of Power Spot markets.

The tie-up could allow the two exchanges to cut costs and better compete with Britain’s National Balancing Point (NBP), Europe’s No.1 gas trading exchange by trading volumes.

A bigger continental exchange offering euro-based gas hedging could attract more continental traders to hubs on their doorstep if they do not want to take the currency risk of dealing on the sterling-based NBP. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.