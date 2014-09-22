German EEX eyes French peer Powernext, focus on gas

* Cartel office says received notice of takeover intent

By Vera Eckert and Michel Rose

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s European Energy Exchange (EEX) plans to take over French peer Powernext, according to a request lodged with the German competition regulator, in a move that could allow them to rival Britain as the region’s leading gas trading hub.

EEX, continental Europe’s biggest power bourse, and Powernext confirmed they were planning a tie-up and that it would focus on their gas activities, but declined to say whether it would involve a takeover or to comment further at this stage.

Gas trading activity in north-western Europe has been increasing over the past decade as companies, seeking lower prices, have shifted away from bilateral purchase deals.

An even closer tie-up between EEX and Powernext could allow the two exchanges to cut costs and better compete with Britain’s National Balancing Point (NBP), Europe’s No.1 gas trading exchange by trading volumes.

A bigger continental exchange offering euro-based gas hedging could attract more continental traders to hubs on their doorstep if they do not want to take the currency risk of dealing on the sterling-based NBP.

A spokesman for Germany’s cartel office said that on Sept. 11 it had logged an EEX request to take over majority control of Powernext.

He said the plan could be approved within a month, or it could be assessed for a further three months after that. He added that the cartel office does not comment on details at this preliminary stage, or the likelihood of a request being approved.

EEX and Powernext, replying to queries from Reuters, issued identical statements saying their plans were aimed at improving service quality for customers and the reach of Pegas, their joint gas trading platform launched last year.

PEGAS

“EEX and Powernext have recently submitted a proposal for an improved set-up of Pegas to competent competition authorities,” said both bourses, which are based in Leipzig and Paris and operate in two of the leading electricity and gas-consuming markets in continental Europe.

“Further details of the concept will be communicated by EEX and Powernext in the coming weeks,” they added.

The exchanges did not refer to their joint spot power trading platform formed in 2008, Epex Spot, as part of the planned deal, and declined further comment.

EEX is majority-owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse, while Powernext is owned by various European grid firms and energy utilities.

Pegas products already offer spot and futures prices, intra-day and weekend prices, and a raft of location spreads. It brought together separate products for the Dutch TTF market, the German Gaspool and NCG hubs, and France’s PEG Nord, PEG Sud and PEG TIGF, and will include the Belgian hub ZEE later on.

In August, the platform turned over 47.2 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas, nearly treble the 16.8 TWh a year earlier.

But it is still small when compared with actual gas consumption - Germany’s was 445.7 TWh in Jan-June 2014.

Pegas is due to expand to British spot gas on Oct. 15.

Epex Spot traded 186.6 TWh of electricity in Jan-June 2014, complementing the far more liquid EEX flagship power futures contract. (Editing by Arno Schuetze and Pravin Char)