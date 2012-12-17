EEX exchange drops fee to attract new U.S. members

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German-based European Energy Exchange (EEX) will drop its annual fees for new U.S.-based members in a drive to attract more U.S.-based participants for its power, natural gas, coal and emissions products, the exchange said on Monday.

Leipzig-based EEX is a leading exchange for key European energy products such as German wholesale electricity and gas. Owner Deutsche Boerse also owns the derivatives exchange platform Eurex.

“As an incentive ... EEX and Eurex will not charge the annual fee of 12,500 euros ($16,400) for the year 2013,” EEX said in a statement, adding that the offer would be valid for U.S.-based companies that become members between January and June 2013.

EEX says it has 223 trading participants from 22 countries, 218 of which are based in Europe.