Factbox: Hearing set in FERC power manipulation case against Barclays

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal court this week moved a hearing to Feb. 26 to hear arguments in the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) case against British bank Barclays plc on allegations of power market manipulation.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California had said the date for hearing arguments on Barclays’ request to dismiss the case would be Feb. 12, but some attorneys were not available on that date, the court said in a filing.

In October 2012, FERC ordered Barclays to show why the bank should not pay a civil penalty of $435 million and disgorge $34.9 million plus interest for alleged manipulation in 2006-2008.

For a timeline on FERC’s Barclays case and the events leading up to it, see below.

1995-2000: States begin deregulating power markets to give customers a choice of supplier. The program was expected to reduce electricity costs. 2000-2001: A power crisis hits California and other Western U.S. states, costing customers up to $45 billion as well as lost economic activity due partly to power and gas market manipulation. December 2001: Enron enters bankruptcy amid an accounting scandal and accusations of power and gas market manipulation. 2001-2003: Numerous energy marketers, such as the former Enron, Mirant, El Paso and Dynegy, exit U.S. power and gas markets due to credit concerns and allegations of market manipulation. August 2003: Blackout leaves 55 million people in the dark in eight U.S. Northeastern and Midwestern states and Ontario in Canada.

June 2004: FERC authorizes Barclays to sell power at market-based prices.

July 2005: In response to the Western energy crisis and the Northeastern blackout, Congress passes Energy Policy Act of 2005, ratcheting up penalties FERC can impose for market manipulation and reliability violations to $1 million per day per violation from the prior cap of $10,000 a day.

October 2005: FERC and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) agree to work together on market manipulation cases. November 2006: FERC alleges Barclays and four of its traders manipulated the electric market in and around California from November 2006 to December 2008.

Specifically, FERC says Barclays engaged in loss-generating trading of next-day physical power on the IntercontinentalExchange at four Western hubs, Mid-Columbia, Palo Verde, South Path 15 and North Path 15, to benefit Barclays financial swap positions in those markets.

October 2012: FERC issues order to Barclays to show cause why it should not be found to have violated the Federal Power Act and pay a civil penalty of $435 million and disgorge $34.9 million plus interest. FERC also issues an order to four Barclays traders to show cause why they should not be assessed penalties totaling $18 million.

July 2013: At Barclays’ request, FERC issues an order assessing the civil penalty against the bank and its traders, and institutes an action in federal district court to affirm the penalty. Barclays had the option to choose a hearing before a FERC administrative law judge or seek review by a U.S. district court if the FERC commissioners found a violation.

October 2013: FERC files case against Barclays and its traders in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, requesting a jury trial. Among other contentions, Barclays argued FERC had no standing to pursue the case after the U.S. Court of Appeals in March 2013 dismissed FERC’s case against natural gas trader Brian Hunter, finding that the CFTC has exclusive jurisdiction over futures markets.

January 2015: Federal judge sets hearing for Feb. 26 to hear argument in case against Barclays.