D.C. Circuit dismisses challenge to natural gas export terminal

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday dismissed challenges to an expansion of export capacity at a Texas liquified natural gas terminal brought by two environmental groups.

The panel denied petitions brought by Sierra Club and Galveston Baykeeper which argued the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it approved expansion plans at a terminal operated by Freeport LNG Development.

