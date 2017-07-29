FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit revives civil rights lawsuits over Flint water quality 
July 29, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 2 hours ago

6th Circuit revives civil rights lawsuits over Flint water quality 

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday revived two proposed class actions filed by residents of Flint, Michigan, who claimed the city’s water crisis constituted a violation of their civil rights.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals reversed last year’s dismissals of both actions by a federal judge in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who found the plaintiffs’ civil rights’ claims were preempted by a federal law that sets the standards for potable water.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/2v8wCyJ

