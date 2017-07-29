6th Circuit revives civil rights lawsuits over Flint water quality 

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday revived two proposed class actions filed by residents of Flint, Michigan, who claimed the city’s water crisis constituted a violation of their civil rights.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals reversed last year’s dismissals of both actions by a federal judge in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who found the plaintiffs’ civil rights’ claims were preempted by a federal law that sets the standards for potable water.

