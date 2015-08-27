FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Green groups tell EPA to update oil and gas waste rules or face lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 27, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Green groups tell EPA to update oil and gas waste rules or face lawsuit

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A coalition of environmental groups has threatened to sue the federal government for failing to develop new regulations to manage oil and gas waste.

Seven groups, including the Environmental Integrity Project and the Natural Resources Defense Council, filed a notice of intent on Wednesday to sue the Environmental Protection Agency in 60 days unless the agency revises its standards for disposal of oil and gas waste.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EYVsw2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.