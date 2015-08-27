Green groups tell EPA to update oil and gas waste rules or face lawsuit

(Reuters) - A coalition of environmental groups has threatened to sue the federal government for failing to develop new regulations to manage oil and gas waste.

Seven groups, including the Environmental Integrity Project and the Natural Resources Defense Council, filed a notice of intent on Wednesday to sue the Environmental Protection Agency in 60 days unless the agency revises its standards for disposal of oil and gas waste.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EYVsw2