Lawsuit seeks stronger rules on waste disposal from fracking, other drilling
May 4, 2016 / 8:43 PM / a year ago

Lawsuit seeks stronger rules on waste disposal from fracking, other drilling

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A coalition of seven environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to compel the Environmental Protection Agency to adopt stronger regulations for the disposal of wastewater from oil and gas drilling.

The EPA since 1988 has known new regulations are needed and the Resource and Recovery Act requires reviews every three years, but no rules have been issued, the groups said in the suit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24yvuxu

