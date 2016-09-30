Q&A: Professor cited in fracking regulation ban joins opposing brief

A Wyoming federal judge's decision in June finding the U.S. Bureau of Land Management lacked authority to set regulations on hydraulic fracturing on public lands was a major victory for the oil and gas industry. The agency has now appealed the ruling to the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Hannah Wiseman, a Florida State University College of Law professor who teaches energy, environmental and land-use law, joined 35 other law professors in filing an amicus brief arguing for reversal of the ruling by U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl.

