a year ago
Q&A: Professor cited in fracking regulation ban joins opposing brief
September 30, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Q&A: Professor cited in fracking regulation ban joins opposing brief

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A Wyoming federal judge's decision in June finding the U.S. Bureau of Land Management lacked authority to set regulations on hydraulic fracturing on public lands was a major victory for the oil and gas industry. The agency has now appealed the ruling to the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Hannah Wiseman, a Florida State University College of Law professor who teaches energy, environmental and land-use law, joined 35 other law professors in filing an amicus brief arguing for reversal of the ruling by U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cQk1a5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
