EQT launches sale of waste-burning power producer EEW - sources
September 18, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

EQT launches sale of waste-burning power producer EEW - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Swedish firm EQT has launched the sale of its waste-burning power producer Energy from Waste (EEW), hoping to cash out in hot equity markets and just months after taking full control of the company, several sources familiar with the matter said.

The buyout group on Friday sent out first information packages on Europe’s market leader in energy generation from waste to potential buyers, one of the sources said. More elaborate information memorandums are to follow at the latest in early October, with tentative bids due no later than early November, the source added.

EQT and its advisor Morgan Stanley, which have started to explore options for the business after receiving indications of interests from potential buyers, declined to comment.

EQT bought a majority in EEW from E.ON in 2012 and acquired the remaining stake in May. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

