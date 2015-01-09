FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy ETPs attract lion's share of commodity inflows in 2014
January 9, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Energy ETPs attract lion's share of commodity inflows in 2014

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. investors focus on WTI crude and natural gas ETPs
    * Total commodity outflows stabilise after nadir of 2013
    * Broad-basket ETPs attract some $1 bln in net inflows

    By Claire Milhench
    LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The collapse in the oil price attracted bargain hunters to energy
exchange-traded products (ETPs) in 2014, with inflows leaping in December even as the sell-off
in oil intensified, global data from BlackRock and ETF Securities showed.
    Investors in the United States accounted for about 85 percent of the $3 billion-plus inflow
into energy ETPs globally, ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs, said.
    "A lot of the flows were in WTI (U.S.) crude ETPs," said Martin Arnold, global FX and
commodity strategist at ETF Securities. "It's U.S. investors looking at the U.S. economy."
Natural gas accounted for about 25 percent of the inflows. 
    Oil prices have tumbled by over 55 percent since June, with the sell-off
accelerating after OPEC's decision at its November meeting not to cut production. Some U.S.
investors have taken the view the oil price has fallen too far, and will rebound as demand picks
up and some of the excess shale oil production is curbed.
    "As the crude oil price continued to slide into the end of the year, investors have started
to hunt for the bottom," said Stephen Cohen, chief investment strategist for iShares EMEA at
BlackRock. "Energy equity ETPs saw similar flow trends." 
    The strong inflows into energy ETPs helped to offset the continued outflows from gold ETPs,
which remained a drag on the asset class as a whole. Excluding gold, total net inflows amounted
to $4.5 billion, ETF Securities said. With gold, commodities had net outflows of $30 million.
    This was in sharp contrast to 2013, when a record $42.9 billion was withdrawn from commodity
ETPs, and was achieved despite another year when prices tumbled. 
    The S&P GSCI, a well-followed commodity index, was down 33.1 percent in 2014 as a stronger
dollar, over-supply issues and concerns about growth in China and Europe prompted big sell-offs
in commodities.
    Assets under management (AUM) ended 2014 down 20.6 percent at about $102 billion, ETF
Securities said. 
    Arnold said almost all of the fall in AUM was due to price declines, as flows had proved
quite resilient. This was particularly the case in the broad-basket commodity ETPs segment,
which attracted some $1 billion for the year. 
    "Sentiment appears to be stabilising, and the flows numbers support this," he said. "Many
commodities are now trading at or below their marginal cost of production, attracting some
longer-term value investors."
    
    Global commodities at end-December ($ mln)
 SECTOR                 DEC          2014 FLOWS   2014 ASSETS  2014 FLOWS   2014 ASSETS
                        FLOWS(Black   (BlackRock  (BlackRock)  (ETF         (ETF
                        Rock)        )                         Securities)  Securities)
 Broad/Diversified      361.5        985.8        14,261.8     1,071        12,025
 Agriculture            -191         -484.4       4,294.4      -471         2,835
 Energy                 2,474.3      3,563.2      7,764.4      3,037        6,197
 Industrial Metals      -87          71.8         1,755.2      -2           1,295
 Gold                   -609.7       -4,490.8     62,144.4     -4,562       64,262
 Silver                 -405         310.4        9,239.8      151          9,501
 Other Precious Metals  4.3          -337.9       4,503.8      747          5,399
 TOTAL Precious Metals  -1,010.3     -4,518.3     75,888       -3,663       79,160
 TOTAL COMMODITIES      1,547.5      -382         103,963.8    -30          101,514
 TOTAL ex-Gold          2,157.2      4,108.8      41,819       4,532        37,252
 Sources: BlackRock, ETF Securities

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
