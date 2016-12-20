By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Energy Future Holdings Corp and
its senior creditors agreed to an $800 million deal aimed at
bringing the owner of Texas's largest network of power lines
works out of Chapter 11 next year, according to a securities
filing on Tuesday.
The deal follows a federal appeals court ruling in November
that found Dallas-based Energy Future was liable for paying
hundreds of millions of dollars in early redemption premiums, or
make-whole claims, to its first-lien and second-lien
noteholders.
In response, Energy Future rewrote its bankruptcy exit plan
to shift the cost of the ruling to junior creditors by reducing
their payouts.
Under the terms of the settlement, Energy Future agreed to
pay its first-lien noteholders 95 percent of their make-whole
claims if junior creditors back the new bankruptcy plan,
according to the filing. Double-digit interest continues to
accrue on the make-wholes, and Energy Future estimated the
first-lien claim to be worth $574 million if the company exited
bankruptcy in April.
The company agreed to pay second-lien noteholders 87.5
percent of their estimated make-whole claim of $244.6 million.
Both noteholders will also collect fees and other payments
worth around $50 million.
Make-whole payments protect holders of high-yielding
securities from losing potential interest if the debt is repaid
before maturity.
Energy Future refinanced most of the $6 billion in notes
soon after filing for bankruptcy, although the company had
argued Chapter 11 barred make-whole claims.
The settlement does not have the support of holders of
billions of dollars of unsecured notes, according to the filing.
The company said these junior creditors had sought an
additional $150 million of distributable value under the plan.
They also proposed reducing the amount first-lien noteholders
could collect on their make-whole claim to 93 percent and the
amount second-liens could collect to 80 percent.
The company said talks continue.
The plan is funded by the sale of Energy Future's stake in
the Oncor power distribution network to NextEra Energy Inc
of Juno Beach, Florida for $18.6 billion.
Energy Future filed for bankruptcy in 2014 to cut its $42
billion in debt. The company has already spun off its power
generation business and its retail utility to senior lenders who
were owed $24 billion.
Energy Future was created from the record $45 billion
leveraged buyout of TXU Corp in 2007, a deal led by KKR & Co and
TPG Capital.