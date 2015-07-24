Energy Future favors Hunt debt repayment plan to exit bankruptcy

(Reuters) - As Energy Future Holdings Corp gets closer to a deadline for ending its bankruptcy, Texas’s largest power company has crowned a group supported by Hunt Consolidated Inc as the new leader in the effort to craft the best plan.

Hunt has teamed up with junior creditors of Energy Future Holdings to raise about $12.1 billion to repay the power company’s debt and convert its power distribution business, known as Oncor, into a real estate investment trust, or REIT.

Energy Future Holdings filed an amended plan of reorganization on Thursday and in a court document said the Hunt-backed plan was considered superior to a competing reorganization plan backed by investment firm Fidelity.

“Subject to the resolution of certain critical issues, which the debtors believe can be resolved, the debtors view the REIT transaction as the superior path to exit because it would resolve the vast majority of contested issues in this case,” Energy Future said in a court document.

In June, the company said the Fidelity plan was more advanced and was the more likely path out of bankruptcy. Court hearings to confirm an exit plan are expected as soon as October..

Under the Fidelity-backed plan, debts of Energy Future would be converted into stock, according to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Hunt-backed plan envisions raising $5.1 billion from a rights offering backed by junior creditors of Energy Future. That money would be used to repay more senior debt in full, according to court documents.

Energy Future’s 80 percent stake in Oncor, the largest power lines business in Texas, is considered the company’s crown jewel because the regulated business provides steady cash flows. Creditors have estimated it is worth more than $19 billion.

Both the Fidelity and Hunt plans envision spinning off the company’s Luminant power generation and TXU retail utility businesses to the senior creditors of those units.

Energy Future filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014, squeezed by weak power prices and unsustainable debt. Much of the company’s $42 billion in debt stems from a record 2007 leveraged buyout of TXU Corp, led by KKR & Co, TPG and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs.

The case is In re Energy Future Holdings, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-10979.