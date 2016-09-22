FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
September 22, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Texas regulators express 'deep concern' over NextEra deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Texas regulators voiced "deep concern" on Thursday over some terms of NextEra Energy Inc's $18.4 billion acquisition of reorganized Energy Future Holding Corp, the owner of an 80 percent stake in transmission company Oncor Electric Delivery Co.

Public Utility Commission of Texas member Kenneth Anderson Jr told a public meeting held by the regulator that the biggest issue revolves around a $275 million termination fee in the agreement. He said he planned to file a memo next week that lays out his concerns.

Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Donna Nelson said she agreed with Anderson, according to a recording of the meeting published on the regulator's website.

Energy Future Holding declined to comment, while NextEra did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
