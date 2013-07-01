FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin: Changing gas deals would hurt energy security
July 1, 2013

Russia's Putin: Changing gas deals would hurt energy security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday defended the long-term supply deals under which Russia exports the bulk of its natural gas, saying abandoning them would undermine global energy security.

Addressing a summit of gas exporting nations, Putin repudiated outside pressure to loosen the oil price link and so-called take-or-pay requirements under which state gas export monopoly Gazprom supplies gas. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

