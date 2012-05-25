Norway's Nyhamna gas output down by 23 mcm

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Output at the Norwegian gas processing plant Nyhamna, which processes gas from the giant Ormen Lange field, was reduced by 23 million cubic meters per day on Friday afternoon, the gas system operator Gassco said.

The outage was due to failure in the fire and gas system and occurred at 1400 CET (1200 GMT), and was expected to last for 18 hours, Gassco said on its website.

The processing plant has an overall capacity of 70 mcm, and feeds the Langeled gas pipeline to Britain. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)