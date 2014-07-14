Total restarts gas production at UK's St Fergus terminal

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Production at the St Fergus natural gas terminal in Britain restarted on Monday afternoon following an unplanned offshore outage which resulted in reduced production, Total Exploration and Production UK said.

The outage at the terminal on the northeast coast of Scotland caused UK spot natural gas prices to climb by as much as 6 percent on Monday morning.

The St Fergus terminal receives and processes gas from over 20 North Sea gas fields. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Pravin Char)