FERC approves rules to improve gas-electricity coordination
April 16, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

FERC approves rules to improve gas-electricity coordination

Scott DiSavino

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday approved rules to improve coordination of wholesale natural gas and electricity market scheduling as gas is increasingly used for electric generation.

After more than three years of evaluation, FERC said in a release its final rule will help ensure the reliable and efficient operation of both the interstate gas pipeline and electricity systems.

FERC did not adopt a proposal to move the 9 a.m. Central Clock Time (CCT) start of the gas day to the 4 a.m. CCT of the electric day.

“While certain efficiencies could be achieved through a better alignment of the natural gas and electric operating days, the record in this proceeding does not justify changing the start time for the nationwide natural gas day,” FERC said.

The American Gas Association (AGA) trade group approved of FERC’s decision. AGA CEO Dave McCurdy said it was in the best interest of both gas and electric customers.

“Changing the gas day was not a step that would have ultimately improved coordination” between the gas and power markets, McCurdy said.

FERC did, however, adopt two proposals that will revise interstate gas timelines to better improve coordination.

One proposal will move the so-called timely nomination cycle deadline for scheduling gas transportation from 11:30 a.m. CCT to 1 p.m. CCT.

The second proposal FERC adopted will add a third intraday nomination cycle during the gas operating day to help shippers adjust their scheduling to reflect changes in demand.

The rules will take effect 75 days after publication in the Federal Register, FERC said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
