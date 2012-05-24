UK South Morecambe gas field resumes output

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Gas production from Centrica’s South Morecambe field restarted on Thursday morning following an unplanned technical outage the previous day, the company said.

The field’s usual output rate of around 6.2 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) had fallen to zero at 1430 GMT on Wednesday but the outage ended at 0332 BST (0232 GMT) on Thursday, Centrica said in a market notification message.

The South Morecambe field in the Irish Sea feeds gas to the Barrow terminal, which was receiving almost 4 mcm of gas on Thursday morning, according to data from National Grid, up from under 2 mcm last night.