U.S. must reexamine impact of Utah natural gas wells - judge

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management must take another look at a planned natural gas well project in Utah and its impact on air quality and noise, a federal magistrate judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Evelyn Furse in Utah on Monday said the agency acted arbitrarily and capriciously by not considering new meteorological data and must reconsider its finding that a 16-well Gasco Energy Inc project on public lands would have no significant impact on its location.

