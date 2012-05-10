FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US RBOB crack spread eases on Sunoco restart news
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 10, 2012 / 9:00 PM / 5 years ago

US RBOB crack spread eases on Sunoco restart news

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline crack spreads, the profits refiners make when processing crude into the motor fuel, eased about 3 percent on Thursday following news that Sunoco Inc’s Philadelphia refinery would restart shortly after a brief fire.

The crack spread on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended at $29.35 a barrel, narrowing from $30.20 on Wednesday, after widening six straight sessions starting May 2, when it hit $23.96.

“The RBOB crack was pushed down on the Sunoco news,” said Mark Anderle, a broker at TAC Energy in Dallas, Texas.

A fire hit Sunoco’s 355,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Philadelphia on Wednesday, affecting one of four crude distillation units.

The unit will likely restart within one or two days after a hole due to corrosion was discovered following the fire, according to a source familiar with the situation on Thursday.

NYMEX RBOB June gasoline futures settled at $3.0102 a gallon, down 1.39 cents, or 0.46 percent. The front-month June crude contract closed at $97.08 a barrel, up 27 cents, or 0.28 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.