UPDATE 2-US gasoline futures drop below $3/gln, may spell summer pump relief

* U.S. gasoline futures tumble as crude prices slide * U.S. gasoline futures below 100-day moving average (Releads, adds crude futures price paragraph 11) By Robert Gibbons NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline futures dropped more than 2 percent o n F riday, sliding below $3 a gallon for the first time since February and signaling potential relief for consumers fearful that pump prices could pass $5 a gallon this summer. After leading the oil complex lower in April on signs an East Coast supply crunch may not come to pass, gasoline futures followed crude oil prices lower over the past three days, breaking below the 100-day moving average on Friday. Prices climbed to record seasonal highs over the winter months, spurred by oil disruptions across the globe and fuel supply worries due to the potential shut down of three refineries on the East Coast, as well as several refineries in Europe and the Caribbean. News in April that two Philadelphia area plants may be purchased helped prices end the month 6 percent lower, easing concerns that motorists would face gasoline prices near $5 a gallon this summer. It was the first monthly loss in April since the late 2005 launch of the current RBOB gasoline futures contract. High gasoline prices have become a central debate in the U.S. presidential election, with the Obama administration considering all options -- including a release of oil from strategic reserves -- to help bring down prices. "Gasoline has been in a down trend and it's good for the economy and for equities, but how far down prices will go we'll have to see," said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at Energy Management Institute in New York. Gasoline futures prices usually go up in the spring ahead of higher demand in the summer driving season and as companies purge inventories of winter grade gasoline before the switch to summer grade fuel. The current 2012 high price for gasoline futures is $3.445 a gallon, struck on March 29. U.S. June RBOB gasoline futures traded down 7.42 cents to settle at $2.9758 a gallon, having pushed below the 100-day moving average of $3.0331, the first trip below that level since Jan. 3. The intraday low of $2.9407 a gallon is the lowest for front-month gasoline futures since Feb. 8. U.S. June crude futures fell $4.05 to settle at $98.49 a barrel and posted a 6.1 percent weekly loss. Additional pressure on gasoline came from ongoing demand weakness and inventory levels. As the start of the U.S. driving demand season at the end-of-May Memorial Day holiday approaches, the four-week average demand was down 4.7 percent in the week to April 27 compared to the previous year, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly report released on Wednesday. While domestic gasoline inventories tumbled 2 million barrels last week to their lowest level since November, supplies remained 5.2 million barrels above the same period in 2011. "The lack of any increases in demand and concerns about economic growth haven't helped and the fears about refinery closures on the U.S. East Coast seem to have gone kaput, and the big price rise I think was predicated on that," said Gene McGillian, director of market research, Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. Delta Air Lines on Monday announced plans to buy the Phillips 66 refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania. In addition, Sunoco Inc and Carlyle Group LP are in talks for a potential joint venture to run Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery, the biggest on the East Coast. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)