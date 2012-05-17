FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. gasoline futures end below 200-day moving avg
#Energy
May 17, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. gasoline futures end below 200-day moving avg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. RBOB gasoline futures fell on Thursday and ended below its 200-day moving average as weak U.S. economic data and intensifying worries about the euro zone and Greece weighed on crude oil, refined products and equities prices.

U.S. June RBOB gasoline fell 4.27 cents, or 1.46 percent, to settle at $2.8782 a gallon, below the front-month RBOB 200-day moving average of $2.8796. Thursday’s trading range was from $2.8668 to $2.9303. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
