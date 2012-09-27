FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US RBOB gasoline futures rally to highest since April
September 27, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

US RBOB gasoline futures rally to highest since April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline futures rallied more than 11 cents on Thursday, pushing above $3.20 a gallon and reaching their highest since late April as the October contract heads to expiration at the end of the next day’s session.

U.S. RBOB gasoline was up 11.95 cents at $3.2006 a gallon at 9:40 a.m. EDT (1340 GMT), having hit $3.2086, the highest since reaching $3.2103 on April 30. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson) (robert.gibbons@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: robert.gibbons.reuters.com@reuters.net)

