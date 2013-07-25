RINs ethanol credits below $1, U.S. gasoline futures fall 7 cents

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Ethanol renewable identification numbers (RINs), credits used by refiners and importers to show proof they have blended their share of renewable fuels into their product, traded below $1 on Thursday, traders and brokers said, retreating after reaching nearly $1.50 last week.

RINs traded as low as 93 cents on Thursday, brokers said.

U.S. RBOB gasoline futures fell more than 7 cents to trade as low as $2.9775 a gallon. At 10:23 a.m. EDT (1523 GMT), front-month August RBOB was down 6.91 cents at $2.9857 a gallon. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)