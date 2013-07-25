FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RINs ethanol credits below $1, U.S. gasoline futures fall 7 cents
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2013 / 2:37 PM / in 4 years

RINs ethanol credits below $1, U.S. gasoline futures fall 7 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Ethanol renewable identification numbers (RINs), credits used by refiners and importers to show proof they have blended their share of renewable fuels into their product, traded below $1 on Thursday, traders and brokers said, retreating after reaching nearly $1.50 last week.

RINs traded as low as 93 cents on Thursday, brokers said.

U.S. RBOB gasoline futures fell more than 7 cents to trade as low as $2.9775 a gallon. At 10:23 a.m. EDT (1523 GMT), front-month August RBOB was down 6.91 cents at $2.9857 a gallon. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.