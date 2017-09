NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. RBOB gasoline futures pared losses on Friday on news of a fire in a gasoline-making unit at PBF Energy Inc’s Delaware City, Delaware, refinery.

September RBOB gasoline was down only 0.76 cent at $1.5270 a gallon at 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT), after earlier sinking to $1.4749, a contract low. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bernard Orr)